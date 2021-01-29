Biden to Sign Executive Order on Immigration Next Week - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden is expected to share more details and possibly sign an executive order on immigration next week that would roll back more actions of the previous Trump administration, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday.

"In terms of our overarching approach to immigration, you know, there was an early draft version of our executive order plan.

We'll have more to say next week on immigration, the president will," Psaki said when asked about the signing of the order.

CNN, citing two administration officials, reported earlier on Thursday that Biden was expected to sign an executive order that would set up his goal of admitting tens of thousands more refugees to the United States. Under Trump, the US refugee admissions program was largely decimated following years of low arrivals, including a cap of 15,000 in fiscal year 2021.