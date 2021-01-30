Biden to Sign Executive Order on Immigration System Tuesday - White House

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order later on Tuesday to overhaul the United States' immigration system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order later on Tuesday to overhaul the United States' immigration system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver remarks and sign an executive order, advancing the priority to modernize our immigration system," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

Psaki noted that Biden has a personal commitment to reunite separated migrant families and will announce launch of task force to achieve this goal.

"The task force will be led by Secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro Mayorkas] once he is confirmed," Psaki said.

The White House was hoping to establish of the task force by the end of this week, but the delay of Mayorkas' nomination in the US Senate forced to change that plan, Psaki added.