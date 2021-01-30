UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Sign Executive Order On Immigration System Tuesday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

Biden to Sign Executive Order on Immigration System Tuesday - White House

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order later on Tuesday to overhaul the United States' immigration system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order later on Tuesday to overhaul the United States' immigration system, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.

"On Tuesday, President Biden will deliver remarks and sign an executive order, advancing the priority to modernize our immigration system," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

Psaki noted that Biden has a personal commitment to reunite separated migrant families and will announce launch of task force to achieve this goal.

"The task force will be led by Secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro Mayorkas] once he is confirmed," Psaki said.

The White House was hoping to establish of the task force by the end of this week, but the delay of Mayorkas' nomination in the US Senate forced to change that plan, Psaki added.

Related Topics

Senate White House United States

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

25 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed underlines importance of preservi ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt considering various options to utilize ..

11 seconds ago

Govt utilising all available resources for special ..

14 seconds ago

Tariq Mehmood Khetran meets QESCO Chief

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.