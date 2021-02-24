Biden to Sign Executive Order to Address Supply Chain Crises for Key Goods - White House

President Joe Biden is going to sign an executive order later on Wednesday ordering a 100-day review of US supply chain vulnerabilities in the production of key technologies and essential goods, the White House announced

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) President Joe Biden is going to sign an executive order later on Wednesday ordering a 100-day review of US supply chain vulnerabilities in the production of key technologies and essential goods, the White House announced.

"Today, President Biden will sign an executive order to help create more resilient and secure supply chains for critical and essential goods," the White House said.

The executive order directs an immediate 100-day review across Federal agencies to address vulnerabilities in supply chains of four key products: critical minerals, including rare earths; pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients; semiconductors and advanced packaging; and large capacity batteries, especially for electric vehicles.

In addition, "the government will commit to a regular, ongoing process of reviewing supply chain resilience, including a quadrennial review process," the White House said.

In recent years, US households, workers and companies have increasingly felt the strain of shortages of essential products including medicine, food and computer chips. Finally, the 2020 shortages of personal protective equipment for front-line healthcare workers in the coronavirus pandemic proved unacceptable, the White House said.