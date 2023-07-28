Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White House

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday to boost federal research and development to support domestic manufacturing and jobs, according to a release

"On Friday, July 28, President Biden will sign an Executive Order to prioritize America's policy of 'invent it here, make it here' - to the benefit of American workers, communities, and global supply chain resilience," the release stated.

It noted that while US companies had created many of the world's most important technologies over the last several decades, many had ended up being manufactured outside of the country.

The executive order has four main objectives: improving transparency and reducing bureaucracy in the federal R&D process to better track progress toward domestic manufacturing goals; increasing incentives to manufacture new inventions domestically when they are developed using federal funds; encouraging domestic production in critical industries; and making the domestic manufacturing waiver process clearer, more timely, and more consistent.