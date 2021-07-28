Biden to Sign Memo Wednesday to Improve Cybersecurity for US Infrastructure - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) President Joe Biden will sign a national security memorandum on Wednesday to improve cybersecurity for critical infrastructure in the United States, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president will sign a national security memorandum on improving cybersecurity for critical infrastructure control systems," the official said.

The US Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce will lead the inter-agency effort to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure, the official added. The memorandum will also formally establish Biden's industrial control systems cybersecurity initiative, according to the official.