Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Biden to Sign Memo Wednesday to Improve Cybersecurity for US Infrastructure - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) President Joe Biden will sign a national security memorandum on Wednesday to improve cybersecurity for critical infrastructure in the United States, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The president will sign a national security memorandum on improving cybersecurity for critical infrastructure control systems," the official said.

The US Department of Homeland Security and Department of Commerce will lead the inter-agency effort to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure, the official added. The memorandum will also formally establish Biden's industrial control systems cybersecurity initiative, according to the official.

More Stories From World

