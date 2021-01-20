Biden to Sign Multiple Orders, Including to Rejoin WHO, on 1st Day in Office - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to be inaugurated later on Wednesday, will sign several orders for rewinding outgoing President Donald Trump's policies on the very first day in office: these will include executive actions to suspend construction of the Mexico wall, and to rejoin the Paris climate deal and the World Health Organization, Associated Press reported, citing Biden's advisers.

The new US leader intends to sign 15 executive actions almost immediately after taking oath, Associated Press specified.