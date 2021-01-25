UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Sign Order To Require US Federal Government To 'Buy American' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Biden to Sign Order to Require US Federal Government to 'Buy American' - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) US President Joseph Biden will sign an executive order on Monday to support domestic businesses and require Federal government agencies to buy American products, the White House said in a statement.

"With this order, President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer Dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the statement said on Monday.

The order fulfills Biden's promise to strengthen "Buy American" rules and close loopholes that allow US companies to make products abroad and still qualify for domestic preferences, it added.

The measure should help to create well-paid jobs and support the US economy, the White House said.

The executive order directs federal agencies to close current loopholes in how domestic content is measured and increase domestic content requirements. It also increases oversight of potential waivers to domestic preference laws and requires additional measures to support US economy, such as conducting cross-agency reviews and supporting federal program to purchase domestic products.

Related Topics

White House Buy Government Jobs

Recent Stories

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

3 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

18 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

39 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

48 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber spends over AED4 million on projects fo ..

1 hour ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.