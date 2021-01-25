Biden to Sign Order to Require US Federal Government to 'Buy American' - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) US President Joseph Biden will sign an executive order on Monday to support domestic businesses and require Federal government agencies to buy American products, the White House said in a statement.

"With this order, President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer Dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the statement said on Monday.

The order fulfills Biden's promise to strengthen "Buy American" rules and close loopholes that allow US companies to make products abroad and still qualify for domestic preferences, it added.

The measure should help to create well-paid jobs and support the US economy, the White House said.

The executive order directs federal agencies to close current loopholes in how domestic content is measured and increase domestic content requirements. It also increases oversight of potential waivers to domestic preference laws and requires additional measures to support US economy, such as conducting cross-agency reviews and supporting federal program to purchase domestic products.