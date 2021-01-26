Biden to Sign Order Today Keeping Travel Restrictions on Europe, Adding S. Africa - Psaki

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation later in the day to keep travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil in place while adding South Africa to the list over COVID-19 concerns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"Today, the President will sign a presidential proclamation to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through travel, especially as we see faster spreading variants emerging across the world," Psaki said. "President Biden has decided to maintain the restrictions previously in place for the European Shenzhen area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil... And in light of the contagious variant B1351, South Africa has been added to the restricted list."