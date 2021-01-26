Biden to Sign Order Today Keeping Travel Restrictions on Europe, Adding S. Africa - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign a proclamation later in the day to keep travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil in place while adding South Africa to the list over COVID-19 concerns, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"Today, the President will sign a presidential proclamation to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through travel, especially as we see faster spreading variants emerging across the world," Psaki said. "President Biden has decided to maintain the restrictions previously in place for the European Shenzhen area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and Brazil... And in light of the contagious variant B1351, South Africa has been added to the restricted list."

Psaki also said beginning Tuesday international travelers coming into the United States must provide proof of a negative test within three days of travel to airlines prior to departure.

Biden announced last week that travelers flying to the United States from foreign countries will be required to quarantine upon their arrival and pass a coronavirus test before departure.

Biden also announced a new executive action that will extend masking requirements to interstate travel "like on trains, planes and buses." On Wednesday, he mandated wearing face masks and observing social distancing on Federal property.

The president also urged "every American to mask up for the next 100 days."

Biden predicted that the US death toll will top 500,000 next month from its current level of nearly 419,000.

Biden called wearing masks "the single best thing we can do" and citing health experts estimated that this measure alone if implemented from now until April would save over 50,000 lives.