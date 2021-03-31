Biden to Sign Tuesday Paycheck Protection Program Extension - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Joe Biden will extend on Tuesday the multibillion Paycheck Protection Program of forgivable loans designed to support businesses and preserve jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced

"Today, the President will sign an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program which passed both the House and Senate with wide bipartisan majorities," Psaki said during a press briefing. "Today the President will sign the extension act into law.

We want small businesses to know that help is here and they have until May 31 to apply."

Last December, Congress authorized an additional $284 billion for the program, of which $200 billion has already been distributed to more than three million small businesses as forgivable loans in return for retaining their staff despite pandemic measures-caused economic slowdown.

Psaki said that since the beginning of the pandemic 400,000 small businesses have closed for good and millions more are struggling to stay open.