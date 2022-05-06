Biden to Sign Ukraine Lend-Lease Act on Monday - White House

President Joe Biden will sign a Ukraine lend-lease bill on Monday to streamline US security assistance to the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) President Joe Biden will sign a Ukraine lend-lease bill on Monday to streamline US security assistance to the country, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"On Monday, the President will sign the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022," Psaki said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One on Friday.