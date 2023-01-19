UrduPoint.com

Biden To Signal Reelection Plans In Coming Weeks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Biden to Signal Reelection Plans in Coming Weeks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden will indicate his plans to run for reelection in the next few weeks, US newspaper The Hill reported citing sources familiar with preparations for the 2024 campaign bid.

"It's still very much in the works and nothing has changed," a source in the know was quoted as saying.

The 80-year-old is expected to signal his intention to run in the state-of-the-union address to the nation on February 7 and make a more formal declaration closer to the spring.

This is despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the find of classified documents at Biden's private office in Washington, DC. The scandal has dominated White House briefings in January, stirring uncertainty among his Democrats, the paper has learned.

A Democratic strategist who spoke to The Hill on condition of anonymity said the issue was overtaking the campaign. It has allowed Republicans to draw parallels between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who has his own secret papers scandal to deal with.

Related Topics

Scandal Washington White House Trump January February Democrats

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th January 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE signs international cooperation agreements du ..

UAE signs international cooperation agreements during WEF

10 hours ago
 Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investme ..

Partnerships for sixth edition of Sharjah Investment Forum revealed

10 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Amateur Team Championship in 2023

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.