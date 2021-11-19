UrduPoint.com

Biden To Skip 2022 World Economic Forum Meeting In Davos - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden to Skip 2022 World Economic Forum Meeting in Davos - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden is not planning to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Senior Biden administration officials will represent the United States at the meeting of the World Economic Forum  instead of the president, the report said citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The White House did not immediately respond to the media outlet's request for comment, the report said.

US presidents have rarely attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is planned to take place in person on January 17-21, 2022, the report said. Former President Bill Clinton attended the meeting in Davos in 2000 and Donald Trump attended in 2018 and 2020.

