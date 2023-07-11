Open Menu

Biden To Skip Dinner With NATO Leaders To Prepare For Tomorrow's Speech - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 11:17 PM

US President Joe Biden will not go to dinner with NATO leaders tonight to get ready for tomorrow's speech and the next day of the summit, a US official said on Tuesday

The official explained that Biden has four full days of official business and is getting ready for a big speech to be delivered on Wednesday and another day at the summit, according to the White House pool reporter.

Biden is currently in Vilnius, which is hosting the NATO summit from July 11-12.

