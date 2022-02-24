Biden To Speak 17:00 GMT About Sanctions On Russia's Advanced Technology, Financial Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will give a speech at noon EST (15:00 GMT) to roll out sanctions against Russia, cutting the country off from advanced technology and placing restrictions on large financial entities, CNN reported on Thursday.
The new sanctions will also target additional members of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle, the report said.