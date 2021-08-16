UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak About Situation In Afghanistan Soon - White House

Biden to Speak About Situation in Afghanistan Soon - White House

US President Joe Biden will make remarks about the situation in Afghanistan "soon" as the Taliban's (banned in Russia) swift takeover of the country resulted in a deeply humiliating situation for the White House, National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden will make remarks about the situation in Afghanistan "soon" as the Taliban's (banned in Russia) swift takeover of the country resulted in a deeply humiliating situation for the White House, National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer said on Monday.

"I expect that he [Biden] will speak [about Afghanistan] soon," Finer said in an interview to CNN.

Finer also added that Biden and the entire US national security team have been "deeply engaged" in all policy conversations in recent days.

Biden has not addressed the country following the Taliban's entry to Kabul on Sunday after a number of rapid offensives on larger cities and provinces.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country.

Biden's silence over the developments has become a point of concern for many, including members of Congress and journalists.

"Where is Joe Biden?," Republican lawmaker Jim Banks tweeted on Sunday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki is not going to provide any comments either as she is reportedly out of the office between August 15-22, according to an automated email reply to reporters reaching out for comment.

