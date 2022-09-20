Biden to Speak About UN Security Council Reform at General Assembly - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak about the need to reform the UN Security Council during the UN General Assembly meting this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I expect that the President will speak substantively to the question of a UN Security Council reform while he is in New York. Whether he does so publicly, or whether he communicates privately with the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and others - we are still working through it today, but, I think, this will be on the agenda, and you may very well see him making public statement," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Sullivan also said that Biden will continue to urge the international community to stand against Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations, reaffirm the core tenets of its Charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the Charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty," Sullivan added.