UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak About UNSC Reform At General Assembly - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Biden to Speak About UNSC Reform at General Assembly - White House

US President Joe Biden will speak about the need to reform the United Nations Security Council at the UN General Assembly this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak about the need to reform the United Nations Security Council at the UN General Assembly this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I expect that the President will speak substantively to the question of a UN Security Council reform while he is in New York. Whether he does so publicly, or whether he communicates privately with the (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and others - we are still working through it today, but, I think, this will be on the agenda, and you may very well see him making public statement," Sullivan told reporters.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York May

Recent Stories

UN Ready to Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - ..

UN Ready to Support Trans-Afghan Railway Project - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 European Commission Presents New Approach to Incre ..

European Commission Presents New Approach to Increase Uptake of Cancer Screening ..

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets Spanish counterpart; discuss ..

Prime Minister meets Spanish counterpart; discuss bilateral, regional matters

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-dengue measures at Quaid-e-Azam In ..

DC reviews anti-dengue measures at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate

2 minutes ago
 Turkiye hopes for 'permanent' peace in Kashmir; ur ..

Turkiye hopes for 'permanent' peace in Kashmir; urges support for flood-devastat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.