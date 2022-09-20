Biden to Speak About UNSC Reform at General Assembly - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak about the need to reform the United Nations Security Council at the UN General Assembly this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I expect that the President will speak substantively to the question of a UN Security Council reform while he is in New York. Whether he does so publicly, or whether he communicates privately with the (UN) Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) and others - we are still working through it today, but, I think, this will be on the agenda, and you may very well see him making public statement," Sullivan told reporters.