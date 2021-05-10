Biden to Speak at Summit of Eastern European NATO Allies Monday - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine group on Monday, the White House schedule says.

"Monday, May 10, 2021. The President will speak with NATO's eastern flank Allies, who will be meeting in a virtual summit of the Bucharest Nine (B9).

Ahead of his participation in the NATO Summit next month, he will convey his desire for closer cooperation with our Allies in Central Europe and the Baltic and Black Sea regions on the full range of global challenges," the schedule reads.

The Bucharest Nine includes Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.