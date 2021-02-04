UrduPoint.com
Biden to Speak 'Broadly' on Foreign Policy in State Dept. Address - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will broadly address foreign policy matters during the planned speech at the State Department on Thursday but will not outline his vision on every issue, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"He will also of course talk broadly about foreign policy," Biden said.

"This will not be a laydown of his vision on every issue, every foreign policy issue."

Biden will deliver a major foreign policy speech during his visit at the State Department on Thursday.

Psaki said earlier in the week that Biden will thank "the men and women of the national security work force for their service to our country" and deliver remarks about "reclaiming America's role in the world."

The visit was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed due to a snowstorm in Washington, DC.

