Biden To Speak On Foreign Policy At US State Department On Thursday - White House

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden to Speak on Foreign Policy at US State Department on Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will deliver a major foreign policy speech during his visit at the State Department on Thursday, White House spokeswoman Jan Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

"We can confirm that the President will visit the State Department now on Thursday," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Biden will thank "the men and women of the national security work force for their service to our country" and deliver remarks about "reclaiming America's role in the world," she added.

The visit was originally scheduled for Monday but postponed due to a snowstorm in Washington, DC.

More Stories From World

