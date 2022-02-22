UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak On Russia's Actions In Ukraine At 2:00 Pm (1900 GMT): W.House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:28 PM

US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said.

The address at 2:00 pm (1900 GMT) will provide "an update on Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.

More Stories From World

>