Biden To Speak On Russia's Actions In Ukraine At 2:00 Pm (1900 GMT): W.House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:28 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said.
The address at 2:00 pm (1900 GMT) will provide "an update on Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.