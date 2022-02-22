(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will address the nation Tuesday on Russia's latest moves against Ukraine, the White House said.

The address at 1:00 pm (1800 GMT) will provide "an update on Russia and Ukraine," the White House said, bringing forward the scheduled time by one hour.

The United States has said that Russia's move into eastern Ukraine amounts to the "beginning of an invasion" and warned that "severe" sanctions would be announced shortly.