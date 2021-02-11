UrduPoint.com
Biden To Speak On Transatlantic Ties At February 19 Munich Security Summit - White House

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden to Speak on Transatlantic Ties at February 19 Munich Security Summit - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden will give a speech on transatlantic relations and security issues at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are also pleased to announce that the President will speak on the importance of our transatlantic ties and the need for the United States and Europe to take on global challenges together at a virtual event hosted by the Munich Security Conference on February 19," Psaki told reporters.

