Biden to Speak This Afternoon About US Response to Recent Aerial Objects - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Thursday afternoon about the United States' response to recent aerial objects over North America, the White House said in a schedule update.

"In the afternoon, the President will deliver remarks on the United States' response to recent aerial objects," the White House said. The remarks are set for 2:00 p.m. EST, according to the White House schedule.

Earlier this month, the US shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean. Since then, three other aerial objects of unknown origin have been shot down over North America due to safety and security concerns.

The US has no evidence the most recent objects were gathering intelligence, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier this week. No entity or individual has come forward to claim responsibility for the objects either, Kirby also said.