Biden to Speak to Governors on COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Later on Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will speak to the public about the COVID-19 vaccine supply later on Tuesday and will separately update the governors of US states on the issue, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki told reporters during a press briefing.

Psaki noted that the Biden administration has been working around the clock to make progress on vaccinating as many Americans as possible.

"Increasing the vaccine supply and building increased cooperation between the Federal government and state and local leaders on the ground is key to getting that done. The President will speak later today on those efforts and will provide an update on his team's work to bolster the vaccine supply available so that we in turn can get more shots into Americans arms as quickly as possible," Psaki said.

"I'll also add as many of you have reported there are some calls this afternoon with governors to brief them on these plans and get them an update on how we will continue to work together even more efficiently."

Several vaccine makers, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have recently run into production difficulties and had to reduce deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccine. Countries in Europe and North America were most affected by the delays.

Upon being inaugurated on January 20, Biden signed a number of executive orders reversing the key policies of former President Donald Trump, including those concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the first executive orders Biden signed was to rejoin the United States to the World Health Organization and support its global vaccine initiative COVAX.