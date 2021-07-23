Biden To Speak With Afghan President Ghani Later On Friday - White House
Umer Jamshaid Fri 23rd July 2021 | 10:40 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be speaking with his Afghanistan counterpart Ashraf Ghani later on Friday, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.
"The President and the administration supports the leadership of the Afghan people, including Ashraf Ghani, the [US] President was scheduled to speak with him today," Psaki said during a press briefing.