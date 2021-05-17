WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today, Biden announced following a Monday press conference.

"I'll be speaking with the Prime Minister [of Israel] in an hour and I'll be able to talk to you after that," Biden said in response to a question about the possibility of a ceasefire to the conflict.

The conflict, composed largely of rocket exchanges, has left roughly 200 Palestinians dead, including 58 children, as well as 10 Israelis. Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution and the right for Israel to defend itself earlier in the day.