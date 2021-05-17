UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Speak With Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu Today

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Biden to Speak with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu Today

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will be speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later today, Biden announced following a Monday press conference.

"I'll be speaking with the Prime Minister [of Israel] in an hour and I'll be able to talk to you after that," Biden said in response to a question about the possibility of a ceasefire to the conflict.

The conflict, composed largely of rocket exchanges, has left roughly 200 Palestinians dead, including 58 children, as well as 10 Israelis. Biden reaffirmed his support for a two-state solution and the right for Israel to defend itself earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Israel

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture celebrates International Museum Day

2 hours ago

DIG Police Baltistan Region warns police officers, ..

1 minute ago

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despi ..

1 minute ago

KMC directs for preparing plan to cope with situat ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan earnestly look forward to enhance mutuall ..

1 minute ago

Nadal stays third in ATP rankings despite Rome tri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.