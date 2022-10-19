UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak With Mexican President Today On Range Of Issues - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden is set to have a phone call with his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, later on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The president is going to speak with the president of Mexico today on a range of issues from US-Mexico priorities," Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

