Biden to Speak With New UK Prime Minister Truss on Tuesday Afternoon - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is set to hold a phone conversation with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss later on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"He is going to speak to her later today, this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "He is planning to call her to congratulate her, the new Prime Minister."