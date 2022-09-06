UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak With New UK Prime Minister Truss On Tuesday Afternoon - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:07 PM

US President Joe Biden is set to hold a phone conversation with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss later on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) US President Joe Biden is set to hold a phone conversation with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss later on Tuesday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"He is going to speak to her later today, this afternoon," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "He is planning to call her to congratulate her, the new Prime Minister."

