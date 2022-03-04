UrduPoint.com

Biden To Speak With Poland's Duda At 11:30 A.m. EST On Friday - White House Pool Reporter

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM

US President Joe Biden will speak with Polish President Andrzej Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday, White House Pool Reporter said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak with Polish President Andrzej Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday, White House Pool Reporter said.

On Wednesday, Duda told journalists that his country would not send troops and military vehicles to Ukraine, the White House Pool Reporter said via Twitter.

>