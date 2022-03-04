- Home
- World
- News
- Biden to Speak With Poland's Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday - White House Pool Reporter
Biden To Speak With Poland's Duda At 11:30 A.m. EST On Friday - White House Pool Reporter
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:47 PM
US President Joe Biden will speak with Polish President Andrzej Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday, White House Pool Reporter said
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak with Polish President Andrzej Duda at 11:30 a.m. EST on Friday, White House Pool Reporter said.
On Wednesday, Duda told journalists that his country would not send troops and military vehicles to Ukraine, the White House Pool Reporter said via Twitter.