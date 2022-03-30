Biden to Speak With Zelenskyy at 14:45 GMT About Further Support for Ukraine - White House

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 08:01 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10:45 EDT (14:45 GMT) to discuss "continued support for Ukraine," the White House pool reporters said on Wednesday.
"President Biden will speak with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine today at 10:45 AM EDT to discuss our continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," the statement said.