Biden To Speak With Zelenskyy At 14:45 GMT About Further Support For Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 08:01 PM

US President Joe Biden will speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10:45 EDT (14:45 GMT) to discuss "continued support for Ukraine," the White House pool reporters said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden will speak with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10:45 EDT (14:45 GMT) to discuss "continued support for Ukraine," the White House pool reporters said on Wednesday.

"President Biden will speak with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine today at 10:45 AM EDT to discuss our continued support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression," the statement said.

