Biden to Take Part in APEC Meeting Friday to Discuss Pandemic, Recovery - White House

US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the global recovery efforts, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden will participate in a virtual meeting with the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) countries to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the global recovery efforts, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"On Friday July 16, President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

will participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Virtual Retreat, where Leaders will discuss ending the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting the global economic recovery," Psaki said in a press release.

The meeting will mark Biden's first engagement with many of the APEC leaders, especially those in Southeast Asia, Psaki said.

Biden plans to update APEC leaders on US efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Asia-Pacific countries and he will also discuss economic matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, Psaki added.