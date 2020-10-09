UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Take Part In Televised Town Hall On October 15 After Debate Postponed - Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

Biden to Take Part in Televised Town Hall on October 15 After Debate Postponed - Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will appear in a nationally televised town hall meeting on October 15 on the night he had been scheduled to debate President Donald Trump, his campaign said on Thursday.

"Joe Biden will still show up to speak directly with voters and take their questions," Biden's Deputy National Press Secretary Matt Hill said in a Twitter message. "He will join George Stephanopoulos on ABC for a town hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Earlier in the day, Trump had pulled out of his proposed second debate with Biden which had been scheduled for next Thursday, October 15.

The president announced his decision after the debate organizing commission had announced it would be conducted as a "virtual" event to eliminate any risk of COVID-19 infection.

The president said a virtual debate was not a genuine debate at all and announced he was planning to go back to his schedule of campaign rallies and speeches.

Trump spent three days in the hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 before being released on Monday. Trump in a video message after leaving the hospital said he felt fine and told Americans not to fear the virus.

Related Topics

Twitter Fine Trump George Philadelphia October Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

1 hour ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

1 hour ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

18 minutes ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

34 minutes ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.