UrduPoint.com

Biden To Talk About Omicron On Tuesday, Will Unveil New Steps To Help Americans - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Biden to Talk About Omicron on Tuesday, Will Unveil New Steps to Help Americans - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden will deliver a national speech on Tuesday addressing issues relating to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a White House official told NBC news.

Biden is expected to explain how his team "will respond to this challenge" of "rising (omicron) case levels," the official said on Saturday.

The US president will unveil new steps that his administration is taking amid the spread of Omicron, beyond the "winter plan" that he announced at the start of this month.

According to NBC, Biden will give a stark warning to Americans that vaccination is essential now, since the Omicron strain is more transmissible than other variants of the coronavirus.

On December 2, Biden announced the Federal government plan to combat COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant over the winter months, during which coronavirus cases are expected to rise in the US.

The winter plan includes measures to expand nationwide vaccine and booster outreach, expand COVID-19 testing access, bolster the government's response teams and accelerate efforts to vaccinate the rest of the world.

Related Topics

World White House December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

2 hours ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

2 hours ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

2 hours ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 hours ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.