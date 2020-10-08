UrduPoint.com
Biden To Talk US Voters On October 15 As Trump Rejects Virtual Debate - Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 10:06 PM

Biden to Talk US Voters on October 15 as Trump Rejects Virtual Debate - Campaign

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to take questions from voters in lieu of the October 15 virtual debate rejected by President Donald Trump, while offering to debate the president in an unspecified format a week later, Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to take questions from voters in lieu of the October 15 virtual debate rejected by President Donald Trump, while offering to debate the president in an unspecified format a week later, Biden Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said in a press release on Thursday.

"Joe Biden will find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly on October 15th, as he has done on several occasions in recent weeks. Given the President's refusal to participate on October 15th, we hope the Debate Commission will move the Biden-Trump Town Hall to October 22nd, so that the President is not able to evade accountability," Bedingfield said.

Trump refused to meet Biden after the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates changed the in-person event to a virtual format due to the president's coronavirus inspection.

Trump told Fox news that a virtual format requires sitting behind a computer with a moderator able to "cut you off whenever they want."

However, Biden's offer to debate Trump on October 22, keeps the prospect of a second in person clash alive, with an extra week for the US president to recover.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, said the president would hold a rally on October 15.

