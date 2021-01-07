Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland for Attorney General - Reports

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate appellate court Judge Merrick Garland as US Attorney General, Politico reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate appellate court Judge Merrick Garland as US Attorney General, Politico reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources.

Biden selected Garland over former Senator Doug Jones and former Deputy US Attorney General Sally Yates, choosing to elevate the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals to run the Justice Department.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve on the US Supreme Court, but his nomination languished in the Republican-controlled Senate at the end of the former president's term.

In recent weeks, Garland has recused himself from cases involving the Federal government, fueling speculation that he was a leading candidate for the US Attorney General position, the report said.

Garland would have to be confirmed by the Senate, which appears destined for a Democratic majority for the first time in six years as election officials in the state of Georgia continued counting votes from two runoff elections held on Tuesday.