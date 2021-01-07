UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland For Attorney General - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:38 AM

Biden to Tap Former Supreme Court Nominee Merrick Garland for Attorney General - Reports

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate appellate court Judge Merrick Garland as US Attorney General, Politico reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate appellate court Judge Merrick Garland as US Attorney General, Politico reported on Wednesday citing two unnamed sources.

Biden selected Garland over former Senator Doug Jones and former Deputy US Attorney General Sally Yates, choosing to elevate the chief judge of the US Court of Appeals to run the Justice Department.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve on the US Supreme Court, but his nomination languished in the Republican-controlled Senate at the end of the former president's term.

In recent weeks, Garland has recused himself from cases involving the Federal government, fueling speculation that he was a leading candidate for the US Attorney General position, the report said.

Garland would have to be confirmed by the Senate, which appears destined for a Democratic majority for the first time in six years as election officials in the state of Georgia continued counting votes from two runoff elections held on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Barack Obama Georgia 2016 From Government Court

Recent Stories

India trying to sabotage peace, CPEC, economic act ..

10 minutes ago

Sudan Signs Abraham Accords to Normalize Relations ..

10 minutes ago

Pak-Korea for enhancing cooperation in trade durin ..

11 minutes ago

EU Commission Receives Letter Calling for Vaccines ..

11 minutes ago

Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results

3 minutes ago

Bibi Bharwana express grief over Kalsoom Parveen d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.