Biden to Tell Putin US Not Looking to Escalate - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US President Joe Biden will convey to Russian President Vladimir Putin during their upcoming meeting that the United States is not seeking to escalate the situation an seeks more stable and predictable relations with Russia, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday.

"We are focused very much in Russia's actions and what course it chooses to take," Blinken said.

"President Biden has been very clear for a long time including before he was President that if Russia chooses to act recklessly or aggressively, we'll respond. But we are not looking to escalate. We would prefer to have a more stable, more predictable relationship, and if Russia moves in that direction, so will we. And I think President Biden will have an opportunity when he meets with President Putin to talk about that directly."