Biden to tell UN he does not believe in a 'new Cold war': US official

Washington, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will tell the United Nations this week that he "does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War" amid tensions between Washington and Beijing, a senior US official said Monday.

Biden will call for the United States to focus on alliances and "intensive diplomacy," seeing global politics defined by "principled competition," the official said, previewing the US leader's address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.