Biden To Transfer Power To VP While Under Anesthesia For Colonoscopy: W.House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Biden to transfer power to VP while under anesthesia for colonoscopy: W.House

President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the "brief" time Friday he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a regular health check, the White House said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the "brief" time Friday he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a regular health check, the White House said.

"President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia. The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

