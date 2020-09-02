UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden To Travel To Flashpoint City Of Kenosha Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:41 PM

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thursday

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, his campaign said, after a controversial visit by Donald Trump to the city at the heart of fresh protests against racism and police brutality

Wilmington, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday, his campaign said, after a controversial visit by Donald Trump to the city at the heart of fresh protests against racism and police brutality.

"Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," a statement from his team said Wednesday in announcing the trip to the city where a black father, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back by a white police officer on August 23.

Biden will be accompanied by his wife Jill, and the couple will also make an unspecified "local stop," according to the campaign statement.

Wisconsin is expected to play a crucial role in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump won it in a surprise victory in 2016, and the Republican president visited Kenosha on Tuesday -- against the wishes of the Democratic mayor and state governor, who feared his presence would stoke tensions.

The demonstrations, which began peacefully the night that Blake -- who survived the shooting but could be paralyzed for life -- was shot, devolved in to violence for several nights running.

Tensions culminated on August 25, when two people were shot dead and a third injured. A 17-year-old white Trump supporter has been arrested and charged with murder.

Trump equated the protests demanding racial justice with "domestic terror" by violent mobs during his visit Tuesday, as he toured the remains of burned businesses and threw his support behind law enforcement.

He did not meet with Blake's family.

Trump's 2016 rival Hillary Clinton was widely criticized for not campaigning in Wisconsin.

Democrats had planned to hold their party convention in the state this summer, but the event was forced almost entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While Democratic voters have said they understood the decision, many have called for Biden to visit their state before the election.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Murder Police Governor Hillary Clinton Visit Trump Wife Stoke August November 2016 Family Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

1 minute ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

31 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

5 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

5 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

5 minutes ago

Zimbabwe ex-VP stands trial for abuse of power

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.