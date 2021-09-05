UrduPoint.com

Biden To Travel To New York Next Saturday, On 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

Biden to Travel to New York Next Saturday, on 20th Anniversary of 9/11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden will go to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the White House announced one week ahead of the planned visit.

"On Saturday, September 11, the President and the First Lady [Jill Biden] will honor and memorialize the lives lost 20 years ago with travel to all three sites of the 9/11 attacks: New York City, New York, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia," the White House said on Saturday.

According to the release, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhof will travel to Shanksville for a separate event, and will then join Biden and his wife at the Pentagon.

On Friday, Biden issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks. The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

The families of the 9/11 victims have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) terrorists crashed two hijacked commercial planes in the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York, while another plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down in the state of Pennsylvania.

The US launched "Operation Enduring Freedom" following the attacks, and then-President George W. Bush announced airstrikes targeting Al Qaeda and the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan. The Taliban had refused to extradite Al Qaeda members after the 9/11 tragedy, which killed over 2,970 people.

The last of the US forces departed Afghanistan in the early hours of August 31. More than 25,000 Afghan refugees evacuated from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over are now being housed at US military bases.

Related Topics

Taliban Al Qaeda Terrorist Afghanistan World Russia Washington George W. Bush Pentagon White House Visit Wife Douglas Arlington Virginia New York Saudi Arabia May August September Event All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident wit ..

Sheikh Rashid takes notice of robbery incident with journalist

3 hours ago
 33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

33 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissio ..

'High time' for new EU migration policy: commissioner

3 hours ago
 Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

Malan ton helps South Africa level ODI series

3 hours ago
 &#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises info ..

&#039;Doctors Without Borders&#039; organises informative workshop on enhancing ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.