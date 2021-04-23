Biden to Travel to UK, Belgium in June in First Overseas Trip - White House

President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June in his first overseas trip since taking office to attend the G7 Summit and to participate in talks with NATO and European Union partners, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June 2021," Psaki said in a press release. "This will be the first overseas travel by President Biden."

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom, from June 11-13 and then meet with EU and NATO allies in Brussels on June 14, Psaki said.