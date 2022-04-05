UrduPoint.com

Biden To Unveil AUKUS Cooperation On Development Of Hypersonic Weapons - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 08:36 PM

President Joe Biden will announce a pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to jointly develop hypersonic weapons, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) President Joe Biden will announce a pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to jointly develop hypersonic weapons, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

The agreement will be an extension of the so-called AUKUS security pact and could be unveiled as early as Tuesday, the report said.

