WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US President Joe Biden will lay out a strategy on Tuesday to combat rising gasoline prices, which involves expanding the use of biofuels and blending gasoline with ethanol, the White House said.

"The President will announce today that the EPA Administrator is planning to allow E15 gasoline”gasoline that uses a 15 percent ethanol blend”to be sold this summer. This is the latest step in expanding Americans' access to affordable fuel supply and bringing relief to Americans suffering from Putin's price Hike at the pump," the statement said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to issue a national, emergency waiver.

"Without this action, E15 cannot be used in most of the country from June 1st to September 15th, and the EPA plans to take final action to issue the emergency waiver closer to June 1st. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country, where it can serve as an important”and more affordable”source of fuel," the statement added.

In addition, the administration will provide $700 million for biofuel producers, $5.6 million in grants through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, and $100 million for biofuel infrastructure. EPA, for its part, is seeking new approval for canola oil, adding "new pathways for fuels to participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard program to provide renewable diesel, jet fuel and other fuels."

Fuel prices in the US have been surging over the past several months, with a further spike during the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and a US ban on Moscow's energy imports.

On March 31, the Biden administration announced that it will release a record 1 million barrels per day of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) over the next six months to alleviate a global supply crunch.