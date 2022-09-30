- Home
- World
- News
- Biden to Unveil Sanctions This Morning in Response to 4 Regions Joining Russia - Reports
Biden To Unveil Sanctions This Morning In Response To 4 Regions Joining Russia - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2022 | 06:49 PM
The Biden administration is expected to respond this morning with sanctions to the accession of four former Ukrainian territories to Russia, NBC reported on Friday, citing the White House
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The Biden administration is expected to respond this morning with sanctions to the accession of four former Ukrainian territories to Russia, NBC reported on Friday, citing the White House.
The administration is due to announce "new economic costs," the report said.