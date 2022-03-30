UrduPoint.com

Biden To Use Cold-War Powers To Boost US Electric Vehicle Material Output - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:31 PM

President Joe Biden intends to invoke Cold War-era powers this week to boost US production of critical minerals for the making of electric-vehicle and other types of batteries, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday

Battery materials can be added to the list of items covered by the 1950 Defense Production Act, the report said, noting that it will essentially be similar to the authority used by Harry Truman to make steel during the Korean War and which Donald Trump used to encourage mask and ventilator production at the height of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020.

To win his war against global warming and triumph in an economic showdown with China, Biden will need vast US reserves of lithium, the critical component in battery-making.

The Politico news website reported earlier this year that conservationists and indigenous activists were challenging the president's agenda with lawsuits against production of lithium, a component that health experts say can cause headaches to nausea, vomiting and even kidney damage from prolonged exposure.

In some states, such as Maine and North Carolina, local laws and restrictions are making lithium mining harder.

