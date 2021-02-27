UrduPoint.com
Biden To Virtually Meet Mexico's Obrador March 1 To Discuss Migration, Virus - White House

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:20 AM

Biden to Virtually Meet Mexico's Obrador March 1 to Discuss Migration, Virus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) President Joe Biden will have a virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 1, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"On Monday, March 1, President Joe Biden will meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In this virtual event, the two leaders will discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, COVID-19 recovery, and economic cooperation," Psaki said on Friday.

