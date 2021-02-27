WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) President Joe Biden will have a virtual bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 1, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"On Monday, March 1, President Joe Biden will meet with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In this virtual event, the two leaders will discuss cooperation on migration, joint development efforts in Southern Mexico and Central America, COVID-19 recovery, and economic cooperation," Psaki said on Friday.