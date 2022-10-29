UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia For Dialogues Starting November 11 - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Biden to Visit Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for Dialogues Starting November 11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia to attend a series of global dialogues starting on November 11, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt," Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday.

Biden will then visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 12-13 for the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit, the statement said.

From November 13-16, Biden will participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the statement added.

Biden will address a variety of global issues during the events, including climate change, the conflict in Ukraine and food security, according to the statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Egypt White House Visit Phnom Penh Indonesia Cambodia November From Asia

Recent Stories

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With ..

Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

4 hours ago
 What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

What will Elon Musk's Twitter look like?

4 hours ago
 Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over ..

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Swiss Ministry Over Orthodox Church Incident

4 hours ago
 Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's Wo ..

Qatar summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup comments

4 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: ..

Efforts afoot to approve national sports' policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

4 hours ago
 Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with h ..

Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.