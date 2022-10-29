Biden to Visit Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia for Dialogues Starting November 11 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia to attend a series of global dialogues starting on November 11, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will visit Egypt, Cambodia, and Indonesia.

On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt," Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday.

Biden will then visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 12-13 for the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit, the statement said.

From November 13-16, Biden will participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the statement added.

Biden will address a variety of global issues during the events, including climate change, the conflict in Ukraine and food security, according to the statement.