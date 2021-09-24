UrduPoint.com

Biden To Visit Europe Later This Fall To Attend G20 Summit, COP26 Meeting - Reports

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Biden to Visit Europe Later This Fall to Attend G20 Summit, COP26 Meeting - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden plans to visit Europe this fall to attend the G20 summit in late October and the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November, Axios reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news outlet noted that Biden's trip to Europe came at the time of political strain.

Since his last visit in June, the United States has angered France by announcing a new strategic partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia, AUKUS, that undermined a separate, pre-existing submarine deal between Canberra and Paris.

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the COP26 summit from October 31 to November 12. The G20 summit will take place in Rome from October 30-31.

